Britney Spears to End Residency with New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest Performance

Britney Spears is leaving 2017 — and Las Vegas — behind with a bang.

In what ABC is calling the “first television performance of 2018,” the pop icon will treat viewers to renditions of her high-energy hits “Toxic” and “Work Bitch” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.

Though the show airs live in New York City’s Times Square, Spears will perform remotely from the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, the home of Britney: Piece of Me since Spears’ much-lauded residency launched in December 2013. Four years later, Spears will hang up her showgirl hat — for now — at her final performance of her concert series on Dec. 31, making room for Lady Gaga to hit the Strip next year.

Spears announced the news on Instagram, telling fans, “Happy New Year!”

Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and Sugarland are also set to perform at the Seacrest-hosted extravaganza. Last year’s headline-grabbing show, featuring Mariah Carey’s infamous audio fiasco, fell in viewership but still won the night.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will air from 8 p.m. to 2:13 a.m. ET on ABC.