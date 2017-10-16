Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Video of Her and Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘My Love’

It’s been nearly one year since they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, and now Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari are making videos for fun.

The singer, 35, shared a new montage of PDA-packed clips on Instagram Monday, all set to the tune of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Fur Elise.”

“C L A S S I C M O O D with @samasghari #mylove,” Spears captioned a video of the couple dancing and sitting together poolside. And there was no shortage of kissing.

“Some classic vibes with @britneyspears,” Asghari, 23, wrote along with the same video.

Spears and Asghari first set off dating rumors in late November 2016 when he posted a now-deleted photo of himself cozied up to the pop star while out at a restaurant.

🎹🎻🌹C L A S S I C M O O D 🌹🎻🎹 with @samasghari #mylove A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Spears and Asghari’s romance blossomed after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot, but it was nearly a missed connection. The Grammy winner dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January radio interview.

These days, they’ve been inseparable — getting cozy at date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties, celebrating holidays — including New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day — and continuously sharing sweet photos of one another.