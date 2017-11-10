Britney Spears Is Painting Again After Selling Her Last Artwork for $10,000

Britney Spears has found a new medium to express herself.

The pop star, 35, shared a video montage of herself and her two young sons, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, painting on Thursday while Lenny Kravitz’s “Let Love Rule” played.

“We’re getting creative at our house lately… 🌺🌸🌷🌸🌺🌸🌷,” Spears wrote in the caption.

The star has been getting creative on canvas a lot recently. In October, she shared a video of herself creative another masterpiece.

“Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!” she captioned the video.

That piece went up for sale at a charity auction held in early November at Las Vegas’ Venetian Hotel. The event sought to raise money for VegasCares, an organization dedicated to commissioning art pieces in memory of Las Vegas massacre victims.

The painting ultimately fetched $10,000 when it was bought by Robin Leach, longtime host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, and a current entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Ironically, he also served as auctioneer during the event.

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to … himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

This isn’t the first time Spears has given back to Las Vegas, which has been home to her Britney: Piece of Me residency since 2013. She’s donated $1,000,000 in ticket sales to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, and over the weekend she attended the grand opening of the facility’s Britney Spears Campus.