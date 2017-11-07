A painting done by Britney Spears has just sold for a “Crazy” amount.

The 35-year-old music icon has recently taken to using brush strokes to express her creativity, as she shared in a video posted to her social media in October. Clad in a paint-flecked over shirt, unbuttoned to reveal a tank-top—just like Frida Kahlo would have worn had she also been a chart-topping pop queen—Spears is seen hard at work capturing the splendor of an elaborate garden on her canvas. “Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!” she captioned the video, followed by a masterful string of emojis.

Soothed by the strains of Mozart’s “Piano Sonata No. 11,” Spears seems serene, zen and … dare we say, in the zone.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Spears put the colorful floral piece—clearly influenced by Monet and late-era Van Gogh—up for sale at a charity auction held Monday at Las Vegas’ Venetian Hotel. The event sought to raise money for VegasCares, an organization raising money to commission an art piece in memory of Las Vegas massacre victims.

“I’m so proud to call Vegas my second home and I’m pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show,” she told bidders via video message. “The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity—I love you Vegas.”

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to … himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

The painting ultimately fetched $10,000 when it was bought by Robin Leach, longtime host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, and a current entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Ironically, he also served as auctioneer during the event.

Britney Spears Shows off Some Sexy Moves in Behind-The-Scenes Rehearsals Videos

This isn’t the first time Spears has given back to Las Vegas, which has been home to her Britney: Piece of Me residency since 2013. She’s donated $1,000,000 in ticket sales to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, and over the weekend she attended the grand opening of the facility’s Britney Spears Campus.

“I’m just really excited to be standing here for our new NCCF campus,” Spears said before the ceremonial ribbon cutting. “We started fundraising in 2014 and we’ve raised $1 million to build this amazing facility to support the kids and the families everywhere. I’m so thankful to everyone for their generosity in making this a reality and making this happen.”