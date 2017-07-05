Britney Spears Raises $1 Million for Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s New Facility

Britney Spears is putting her star power to good use — and for a cause very close to her heart.

Later this month, the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation will open its brand-new Britney Spears Campus, a 16,000 square-foot facility combining more than 45 pediatric and adult services.

According to a press release, the building was made possible after Spears raised $1 million with donations from her “Piece of Me” show ticket sales. Other major donors included Zappos, Live Nation, Caesars Entertainment and more.

“There are many things I’ve done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this,” says Spears, 35, in a statement. “The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on.”

“My aunt Sandra died of cancer and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there’s literally nothing I can think of worse than that. I’m just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in the fall,” continues the mom of two.

NCCF currently serves more than 400 pediatric patients, survivors and their families in southern Nevada. After it moves into the new building, its healing arts services program — The Caring Place — will double in size and extend service hours.

“We are so thrilled and genuinely excited about moving into our new beautiful location. Our heartfelt thanks go out to Britney Spears for her compassion and dedication to our cause, giving us the means to do this through a recent capital campaign,” says Jeff Gordon, NCCF president and CEO, in a statement. “The impact this will have on all the families we serve will be immeasurable as it will allow us to take care of even more community members in need of our many services.”