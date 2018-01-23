Surprise! Britney Spears Is Taking Her Las Vegas Show on Tour in the U.S. and Europe

Catch Britney Spears live, “…Baby One More Time”!

On Tuesday, the pop icon announced she’s taking her Las Vegas concert spectacle, Britney: Piece of Me, on the road. The 23-date limited tour will travel through the U.S. East Coast and Europe in July and August, making stops at famed venues like New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and London’s Manchester Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday. For sales information, visit Spears’ official website.

After performing over 250 shows of Piece of Me at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas over the last four years, Spears concluded her run on New Year’s Eve, during which she appeared on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

A review of two decades of infectious hits, including “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and “Toxic,” the dance-heavy show sold nearly 1 million tickets and brought out everyone from Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Selena Gomez.

Spears previously took Piece of Me abroad over the summer, performing in Asia and Israel.

Elizabeth Arden, Spears’ fragrance partner, and Pepsi are sponsoring the new jaunt. Read on for the list of tour dates below.

THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride

MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest

FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena

MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis

FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre

SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

FRI 8/24/18 London, UK O2 Arena