Surprise! Britney Spears Is Taking Her Las Vegas Show on Tour in the U.S. and Europe

Catch Britney Spears live, “…Baby One More Time”!
On Tuesday, the pop icon announced she’s taking her Las Vegas concert spectacle, Britney: Piece of Me, on the road. The 23-date limited tour will travel through the U.S. East Coast and Europe in July and August, making stops at famed venues like New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and London’s Manchester Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday. For sales information, visit Spears’ official website.
After performing over 250 shows of Piece of Me at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas over the last four years, Spears concluded her run on New Year’s Eve, during which she appeared on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
A review of two decades of infectious hits, including “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and “Toxic,” the dance-heavy show sold nearly 1 million tickets and brought out everyone from Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Selena Gomez.
Spears previously took Piece of Me abroad over the summer, performing in Asia and Israel.
Elizabeth Arden, Spears’ fragrance partner, and Pepsi are sponsoring the new jaunt. Read on for the list of tour dates below.
THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor
FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor
SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center
THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata
FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata
MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride
MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena
WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest
FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena
SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena
MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark
WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis
FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre
SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
FRI 8/24/18 London, UK O2 Arena