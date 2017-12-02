Britney Spears does not need mistletoe to encourage her to to kiss her Christmas love.

The pop star shared a holiday-themed video on Instagram Friday night, featuring her boyfriend and model Sam Asghari.

With the classic carol, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” playing in the background, Spears showed off her mansion decorated with lights.

In the video, the singer shared a sweet kiss with Asghari, 23, while having dinner by the lake.

The 35-year-old and her beau then showed off their dance moves with Spears twirling in Asghari’s arms in a short, ruffled black dress as he dipped her.

Britney Spears' decorated home

Sam Asghari dipped Spears after twirling her in a dance.

It’s been a year since the pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.

The couple have been inseparable, going on cozy date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties and celebrating the holidays together — including New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day — and continuously sharing sweet photos of one another.

And while the couple’s romance may appear perfect, it was nearly a missed connection. The Grammy winner dug his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months” after he first gave it to her, she revealed in a January radio interview.