Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are allegedly at odds over child support.

First, in February, The Blast reported an attorney for Federline alerted Spears and her legal team that he would like to re-negotiate the amount the singer pays him in child support each month. Spears, 36, and Federline, 39, share custody of two sons from their fraught marriage: Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11.

Then on Tuesday, The Blast reported that after Federline asked for double the alleged $20,000 he collects monthly from Spears, the pop star’s father Jamie Spears — her court-appointed conservator who controls the singer’s finances — offered to set a budget for Federline rather than discuss increasing child support.

Regarding the disagreement, Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told The Blast in a statement: “Unfortunately, the proposal that came back amounted to no modification of support, but it indicated to me that Mr. Spears has to recognize that he is the conservator for Britney and not for Kevin.”

According to the outlet, Spears’s team threatened to audit Federline’s child support spending; Federline’s attorney responded by requesting to see Spears’s 2017 tax return and could allegedly seek millions of dollars in back child support pay. (As of June 2017, Spears was worth $34 million, per Forbes.)

A rep for Spears and Federline’s attorney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007 after nearly three years of marriage.

The “Slumber Party” singer, who is dating trainer and model Sam Asghari, is gearing up to take her wildly successful Las Vegas show Piece of Me on tour this summer. But in recent years the pop star has prioritized her focus on motherhood before music, documenting her adventures in parenting — from tropical vacations to practical jokes — on Instagram.

“My kids come first in my life, bottom line,” Spears told PEOPLE exclusively in a 2015 cover story. In the same story, her mom told PEOPLE: “I am so proud of my daughter and all her accomplishments, but I am especially proud of the mom she is and the woman she has become.”

In 2013 Federline married Victoria Prince, with whom he’s welcomed two daughters, Jordan Kaye, 6, and Peyton Marie, 3½. The former rapper and dancer is also dad to daughter Kori Madison, 15, and son Kaleb Michael, 13, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.

Relations between Spears and Federline appeared amicable in 2015.

“Time. Time heals everything,” Federline said at the time of coparenting with Spears in an interview with Canada’s etalk. “The family is great. It’s been a long, long journey, but I think where both of us are now, we both have somebody else we’re happy [with]. Everything just works.”