After four years as one of the top acts on one of the world’s most famous streets, Britney Spears has wrapped her residency show on the legendary Las Vegas Strip.

The “Womanizer” singer came out to “Work Bitch” in knee-high boots and a cleavage-baring black lingerie bodysuit. Later, in one of the highlights of the night, she showed off her midriff while riding an oversized guitar like a mechanical bull. As Spears has done since day one, she brought out a guest from the audience during “Freak Show.” She dressed the man, named Casey, in S&M gear and playfully forced him crawl on the ground while she lightly spanked him with a whip.

Britney Spears performing the final show of her 'Piece of Me' Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31, 2017 Ronin 47/Splash News