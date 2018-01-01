Bye Bye, Brit: Inside the Final Show of Britney Spears' 4-Year Las Vegas Residency

After four years as one of the top acts on one of the world’s most famous streets, Britney Spears has wrapped her residency show on the legendary Las Vegas Strip.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said on Instagram before the last performance.

The pop star initially launched her “Britney: Piece of Me” show at Planet Hollywood in December 2013. Originally slated for a two-year run, the pop extravaganza was extended for two more years after the show sold out time and time again.

In capping off her final show on New Year’s Eve, Spears did what she’s done for four years: She delivered her hits. For about 100 minutes, Spears was nonstop, dancing around the stage seductively when she wasn’t backstage for one of her many costume changes.

“It’s almost f—ing New Years! Who’s going to get naughty tonight,” she asked the audience full of diehard fans at 11 p.m., many of whom wore shirts bearing her face.

The “Womanizer” singer came out to “Work Bitch” in knee-high boots and a cleavage-baring black lingerie bodysuit. Later, in one of the highlights of the night, she showed off her midriff while riding an oversized guitar like a mechanical bull. As Spears has done since day one, she brought out a guest from the audience during “Freak Show.” She dressed the man, named Casey, in S&M gear and playfully forced him crawl on the ground while she lightly spanked him with a whip.
Britney Spears performing the final show of her 'Piece of Me' Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31, 2017
Britney Spears performing the final show of her 'Piece of Me' Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31, 2017
Britney Spears performing the final show of her 'Piece of Me' Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31, 2017
“Four years, who knew,” Spears said as she left the stage for the last time. However, there is a real possibility that Spears could be returning to the desert again. As her final show grew near, chatter in entertainment circles suggested that Spears would eventually sign on for another Las Vegas residency in the near future.

Spears’ show helped usher in a new era for Las Vegas in regards to residency acts. The city was once known as a place for older artists to live out their glory years. Thanks in part to Spears, Vegas reinvented itself as a place to see top younger artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Bruno Mars, all of whom currently have residency shows. Lady Gaga announced that she, too, will begin a Vegas residency in late 2018.

