An era in Britney Spears‘ legacy ended with a lively New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday night.

The pop star rang in the new year with her final Las Vegas residency show on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest to the delight of fans.

First, Spears — clad in a sparkly leotard —treated viewers to a rendition of her high-energy hit “Work Bitch.” She told those in the Vegas audience and those tuning in across the country, “Happy New Year’s! I love you guys!”

The singer and dancer performed live from the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, which has been the home of her much-lauded residency Britney: Piece of Me since December 2013.

Later — just after midnight — the 36-year-old entertained viewers again, this time with her iconic tune “Toxic.” The second song was also accompanied by a costume change, with Spears slipping into a fiery red leotard.

Ahead of the live broadcast, Spears tweeted her excitement and gratitude for those who supported her residency. She wrote, “I just want to say thank you to the #PieceOfMe cast and crew, the city of Las Vegas, and all of the fans who came out to sing, dance and party!! What an incredible four years!! Love you all!!”

It’s almost showtime! I just want to say thank you to the #PieceOfMe cast and crew, the city of Las Vegas, and all of the fans who came out to sing, dance and party!! What an incredible four years!! Love you all!! 💋 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 1, 2018

Spears announced the news about her Rockin’ Eve appearance on Instagram earlier this month, writing, “Going to be ending 2017 with the last #PieceOfMe show ever and a special performance on @rockineve!! Tune in to ABC on 12/31 starting at 8/7c to watch!! #BRITNEYxRockinEve.”

In April, Spears revealed her residency would be coming to a close after four years on the Strip.

“As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” she said in a press release at the time. “Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

According to the release, Spears’ show had grossed over $100 million in ticket sales as of January 2017, and had been seen by over 700,000 fans.

The conclusion to her residency will make room for Lady Gaga who is set to launch her own Vegas show. As for Spears, manager Larry Rudolph told the newspaper, “She might tour, she might work on a new album. It’s too early to talk specifics about anything.”