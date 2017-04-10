Britney Spears Ending Las Vegas Residency In December: Saying Goodbye 'Is Going to Be SO Hard'

If you want a piece of her… the clock is ticking!

Britney Spears announced on Monday that her wildly popular Las Vegas residency will end in December after four years.

Britney: Piece of Me – which kicked off at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in December 2013 – announced that the show’s final performance will be on New Year’s Eve 2017.

“As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” Spears said in a press release. “Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

According to the release, Spears’ show has grossed over $100 million in ticket sales as of January 2017, and has been seen by over 700,000 fans.

“The last #PieceOfMe dates… ever. Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard,” Spears tweeted on Monday morning.

The last #PieceOfMe dates… ever. Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard 💜 Tix on sale 4/14 at 10am PT https://t.co/1VyE3Bb7fX pic.twitter.com/tvbs7p1FV3 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 10, 2017

Tickets for the 18 September through December shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. Tickets for May and August performances are already available online.

The show – which features Spears’ iconic hits from her career-long catalogue – includes a four-piece band and 16 backup dancers. Piece of Me won the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best Resident Performer award in 2016.

Of Spears’ next move, her Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph told the newspaper, “She might tour, she might work on a new album. It’s too early to talk specifics about anything.”