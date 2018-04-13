Britney Spears Rocks Booty Shorts During Steamy Dance with Shirtless Boyfriend Sam Asghari

One day after having a glam date night at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night, Britney Spears gave fans a peek into her sexy workout with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Some days you just got to dance!” Spears, 36, captioned a video posted on her Instagram account of the duo showing off their moves.

Scantily clad in a crop top and white booty shorts, a smiling Spears even gets a lift from her shirtless boyfriend before the pair share a couple smooches.

“See what she makes me do,” Asghari, 24, captioned the same video, adding several choice emojis — including a heart.

Dating now for more than a year, Spears and her dancer beau have become increasingly more public with their relationship.

Earlier this month, he gushed about the entertainer on social media. “Not going to wait until tomorrow to express my love for the one that humbles me 😜 women crush ( not only on Wednesdays) but every day,” he wrote on a Tuesday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

The pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. They’ve been inseparable since, going on cozy date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties and celebrating special occasions together — including Spears’ birthday and Valentine’s Day.

After their initial meeting, the Spears dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January 2017 radio interview.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”