Britney Spears Shows Off Her Toned Physique (and Dance Moves!) in Tiny White Shorts and Sports Bra

Britney Spears and white booty shorts could only mean one thing.

The singer, 36, shared another video of her dance workout on Instagram Monday, this time showing off her moves to her 2016 single, “Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortés).”

Along with her signature white shorts, Spears color-coordinated her orange sports bra to her sneakers. In addition, the mother of two simply captioned the dance footage with three red dancer emojis.

Spears previously uploaded a dance workout (wearing the same white shorts) nearly a week ago when she shared how she’s been getting ready for her international Piece of Me tour this summer.

“Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!!” Spears wrote along with the clip that was set to Anitta, J. Balvin & Jeon’s tune “Machika.”

Also, earlier this month, a scantily clad Spears, dressed in a crop top and white booty shorts, got a lift from her shirtless boyfriend Sam Asghari in a couple’s workout video.

In March, Spears joked that she was reunited with her white booty shorts after a short separation. “Found my white booty shorts,” she captioned a gym mirror selfie with a wink face emoji.

Her incredible physique even inspired Miley Cyrus, who cheered her on with a message in the comments section that read: “Yasss.”

And in January, Spears revealed to fans and followers that she emphasized how taking time off from hitting the gym can be healthy.

“I love cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn’t good,” Spears shared on Instagram, adding that she skipped some of her workouts to spend time with her two sons, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.

“It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!” Spears said.