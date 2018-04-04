Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Posts Sweet 'Woman Crush' Tribute: 'My Love'

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari couldn’t wait for Woman Crush Wednesday to share his love for the pop star.

“Not going to wait until tomorrow to express my love for the one that humbles me 😜 women crush ( not only on Wednesday’s) but everyday,” he wrote on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #shehumblesme.

In addition to the sweet words, Asghari included three photos of Spears, 36, wearing a sheer black dress with floral embroidery and a bodysuit.

It’s been over a year since the pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. The cute couple has been inseparable since, going on cozy date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties and celebrating special occasions together — including Spears’ recent birthday and Valentine’s Day. The couple fueled engagement rumors after Spears was spotted vacationing on a Hawaiian beach with a sparkly diamond ring on that finger.

In between hitting the gym, hiking and spending time with her two sons — Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11 — Spears is busy documenting her love fest with her beau on social media.

In late November 2016, the duo kept people guessing about their relationship when Asghari posted a photo of himself cozying up to Spears while out at a restaurant, which he later deleted.

It wasn’t long after a source told PEOPLE in December that Spears and Asghari were getting to know each other when the model made his first official appearance on her Instagram. They rang in the new year together at Catch LA, where they seemed cozy and in great spirits leading up to a midnight kiss, and she seemingly confirmed suspicions of a blossoming relationship with an Instagram post showing Asghari wish his arm around her shoulder.

Despite their strong relationship, it was nearly a missed connection. After their initial meeting, the Princess of Pop dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January 2017 radio interview.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”