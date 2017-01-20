Britney Spears Says She Found Boyfriend Sam Asghari’s Number in Her Bag ‘Like Five Months’ After Meeting Him

For Britney Spears, Sam Asghari was no ordinary backup dancer.

The 35-year-old singer called into AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers to reveal how she and Asghari’s romance blossomed after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot.

“I think we were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” Spears explains of her first encounter with Asghari.

“So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea—I mean, he knows my name—but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.”

Ever since the pair met, it seems they’ve been inseparable—getting cozy at date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties, cuddling on New Year’s Eve and even sharing sweet photos of one another.

Mad love for this one pic.twitter.com/8qgqdIn22b — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 13, 2017

“We started talking about sushi and the things we like,” she continued on AMP 103.7 . “[I said,] ‘We should go to sushi one day…yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s just do this and let’s do this,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the [shoot].’ So it wasn’t even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?”

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

It was nearly a missed connection, but thankfully Spears dug his phone number out of her bag nearly “5 months later.”

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she says. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”