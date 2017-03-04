Britney Spears Celebrates ‘Baby’ Sam Asghari’s 23rd Birthday

Britney Spears showered her boyfriend Sam Asghari with love on his 23rd birthday.

On Friday, the couple shared Instagram photos from the celebrations that started with a hike, some cake and ended with some fun selfies with Snapchat filters.

“My baby’s birthday,” Spears, 35, captioned her set of PDA-packed pictures with a purple heart emoji.

And Asghari also gushed about his special cake from Spears that read “Happy Birthday Hesam.”

My baby's birthday 💜 @samasghari A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

She calls me by my real name 😍 A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

“She calls me by my real name,” he wrote on Instagram.

Spears and Asghari’s romance blossomed after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot, but it was nearly a missed connection. The Princess of Pop dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January radio interview.

These days, they’ve been inseparable — getting cozy at date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties, cuddling on New Year’s Eve and enjoying a $30 million Airbnb mansion together on Valentine’s Day.