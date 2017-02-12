Britney Spears Steps Out at Pre-Grammy Gala as Niece Recovers from ATV Accident at Home

With her niece home from the hospital and continuing to recover from an ATV accident, Britney Spears seemed to be in high spirits as she took to the red carpet on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old singer stole the show at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles, donning a sheer mini dress with strategically placed turquoise embellishments. The mother of two wore her blonde hair in loose waves and accessorized with stud diamond earrings.

Spears, who won a Grammy award in 2005 for her single “Toxic” in the best dance recording category, smiled for photographers as she made her way into the star-studded event.

Just days ago, the pop star shared an update on Maddie, the daughter of her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, as the 8-year-old recovered from an ATV accident that left her unconscious for nearly two days.

“So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today … it’s truly a miracle,” she wrote in a note shared to Instagram on Friday. “Our prayers were heard, and they were answered. Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Spears flew to Louisiana to be with her family after the incident.

After regaining consciousness, Maddie was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

“Maddie Aldridge, 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears, has been discharged from Children’s Hospital in New Orleans,” the hospital told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement via a Spears family rep. “She is breathing well and interacting with loved ones. Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery.”