Filter me baby one more time!

On Monday, Britney Spears took to Twitter to share a video of herself singing an a cappella rendition of the Aretha Franklin classic, “Think.” Disguising herself with Snapchat’s pink-hued bunny filter, the pop star switched out Franklin’s signature gospel notes with a more high-pitched chipmunk tone.

Channeling my inner Aretha Franklin – the woman has got so much soul!!!! ⭐️🍎⭐️ pic.twitter.com/peq2KiOV0M — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 16, 2018

“Channeling my inner Aretha Franklin – the woman has got so much soul!!!!” Spears, 36, captioned the video, accompanied by two stars and an apple emoji.

It’s not the first time Spears has covered a classic while donning some cute animals ears. In February, the “Make Me…” star took to Twitter to pay tribute to Frank Sinatra with a rendition of his Big Apple anthem “New York, New York,” singing in a pipsqueak pitch through a kitten-themed Snapchat filter.

“Who doesn’t love Sinatra??” she captioned the funny video, which she shared on Twitter.