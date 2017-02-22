This story originally appeared on EW.com.



The U.S. may have already hosted their biggest night in music earlier this month, but just across the pond, the United Kingdom is gearing up for their own star-studded music awards show, the Brit Awards, set to begin Wednesday afternoon ET.

The late David Bowie and grime artist Skepta are expected to win big, as both are up for Best British Male and British Album of the Year at the ceremony, hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis.

In addition to a tribute to British legend George Michael, the show will also feature performances by Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Little Mix, Emeli Sandé, Skepta, Robbie Williams, and Ed Sheeran, who’s set to debut a new song.

See a full list of nominees, with winners’ names bolded, below. Check back in for regular updates starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Live stream the entire show right here.

British male solo artist

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British female solo artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

Emeli Sandé

British group

The 1975

Bastillle

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British breakthrough act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

Critics’ choice

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

British single

“Say You Won’t Let Go” – James Arthur

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit

“Hymn For The Weekend” – Coldplay

“Fast Car” – Jonas Blue ft Dakota

“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

“Shout Out To My Ex” – Little Mix

“Dancing On My Own” – Callum Scott

“Girls Like” – Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson

“Faded” – Alan Walker

“Pillowtalk” – Zayn

British album of the year

I Like It When You Sleep… – The 1975

Blackstar – David Bowie

Made In The Manor – Kano

Love and Hate – Michael Kiwanuka

Konnichiwa – Skepta

British artist video of the year

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele

“Say You Won’t Let Go” – James Arthur

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit

“Fast Car” – Jonas Blue ft Dakota

“Hymn For The Weekend” – Coldplay

“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

“Hair” – Little Mix

“History” – One Direction

“Girls Like” – Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson

“Pillowtalk” – Zayn

International male solo artist

Bon Iver

Leonard Cohen

Drake

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

International female solo artist

Beyonce

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake and Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots