This story originally appeared on EW.com.
The U.S. may have already hosted their biggest night in music earlier this month, but just across the pond, the United Kingdom is gearing up for their own star-studded music awards show, the Brit Awards, set to begin Wednesday afternoon ET.
The late David Bowie and grime artist Skepta are expected to win big, as both are up for Best British Male and British Album of the Year at the ceremony, hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis.
In addition to a tribute to British legend George Michael, the show will also feature performances by Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Little Mix, Emeli Sandé, Skepta, Robbie Williams, and Ed Sheeran, who’s set to debut a new song.
See a full list of nominees, with winners’ names bolded, below. Check back in for regular updates starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Live stream the entire show right here.
British male solo artist
David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British female solo artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Lianne La Havas
Nao
Emeli Sandé
British group
The 1975
Bastillle
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British breakthrough act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
Critics’ choice
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
British single
“Say You Won’t Let Go” – James Arthur
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit
“Hymn For The Weekend” – Coldplay
“Fast Car” – Jonas Blue ft Dakota
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris ft Rihanna
“Shout Out To My Ex” – Little Mix
“Dancing On My Own” – Callum Scott
“Girls Like” – Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson
“Faded” – Alan Walker
“Pillowtalk” – Zayn
British album of the year
I Like It When You Sleep… – The 1975
Blackstar – David Bowie
Made In The Manor – Kano
Love and Hate – Michael Kiwanuka
Konnichiwa – Skepta
British artist video of the year
“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele
“Say You Won’t Let Go” – James Arthur
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit
“Fast Car” – Jonas Blue ft Dakota
“Hymn For The Weekend” – Coldplay
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris ft Rihanna
“Hair” – Little Mix
“History” – One Direction
“Girls Like” – Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson
“Pillowtalk” – Zayn
International male solo artist
Bon Iver
Leonard Cohen
Drake
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
International female solo artist
Beyonce
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake and Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots