Everything You Didn’t See On-Screen at the 2017 BRIT Awards

While all eyes were on the stage during the 2017 BRIT Awards, PEOPLE was busy getting the behind-the-scenes scoop from inside the O2 Arena.

From performances by Katy Perry and Bruno Mars, to a sweet, Coldplay tribute to George Michael, there was no shortage of must-see moments from the show.

Yet, the real action went down when the cameras weren’t looking. Here’s what you missed:

As Little Mix opened the show with their breakup anthem, “Shout Out to My Ex,” Perry was spotted dancing along, only pausing to pose for photos with fans. She sipped on water and juice, and waved goodbye to the girls’ dancers as they exited at the performance’s end.

Later, she was spotted chatting and cuddling with Ellie Goulding at the latter’s table. Perry gave the British songstress a big hug.

Performer Ed Sheeran – who sang a mashup of his new hits – was seated next to the stage with a group of friends, and paused to chat with designer Stella McCartney. A little later into the show, McCartney was busy getting down to Skepta with pal Goulding.

Big winners Little Mix took a little too long to exit the stage as Perry’s performance of “Chained to the Rhythm” began, and were ushered off as the pop diva launched into the tune. In fact – insiders tell PEOPLE the girls couldn’t stop gushing over each other the whole show.

Viewers also likely missed a minor accident that happened during Perry’s set: one of her dancers fell into the crowd while still clad in that white, house costume.

The dancer then shed the bulky ensemble and walked off clutching her left arm and rubbing her nose.

While Chris Martin was paying tribute to Michael, the crowd took at their cell phones, employing the flashlights as little candles waving in the air.

Later, another icon was honored: David Bowie. The singer’s MasterCard British album of the year was accepted by his son Duncan Jones, who received a large round of applause after he mentioned becoming a father.