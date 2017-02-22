Katy Perry Performs 'Chained to the Rhythm' at the 2017 BRIT Awards with Aid from Two Giant Skeletons

Katy Perry dominated the stage at the 2017 BRIT Awards, delivering a show-stopping performance of her latest track, “Chained to the Rhythm.”

The 32-year-old singer kept things high-energy as she navigated among her dancers, who were hidden inside tiny, white houses that bobbed up and down along to the beat.

Also onstage? Two giant skeleton puppets – one clad in a black suit and a red tie, and the other wearing a red, skirt suit (a nod to British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump?). Perry herself was in a pin-striped, suit-like ensemble, worn with sneakers and a matching bustier top.

At the end of the number, Perry shared a hug with featured performer Skip Marley – but only after fireworks shot off from their larger-than-life companions’ skeletal hands.

The performance comes just one day after the star released the music video for the song — which amassed more than one million views in its first day. The video puts Perry in an amusement park right out of 1950s science-fiction, with rides alluding to the notion of the American dream and the nuclear family.

More than a week before taking to the BRIT Awards stage, Perry called the gig the “2nd chapter of ChainedToTheRhythm” in a tweet, with her politically-minded performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards likely being the first.

The Grammy performance featured a house and fence with a series of dancers moving the set pieces across the stage. Perry wore a black and white pantsuit with white tennis shoes as she sang. Her attire is believed to be a nod to Hillary Clinton, whom Perry supported on the campaign trail by performing at rallies and the Democratic National Convention last July.

The “Teenage Dream” singer will take to the stage again on March 5 at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.