This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Has Left Shark graduated to Falling House?

During Katy Perry’s Wednesday performance at the 2017 BRIT Awards, one of her dancers fell off the stage.

Performing her new track “Chained to the Rhythm,” Perry made her way across the stage, surrounded by background dancers costumed as little white houses. But in a housing collapse reminiscent of The Big Short, one dancer walked right off of the edge of the stage, falling into the audience.

This isn’t the first time that one of Perry’s dancers has stolen the show. During the “Teenage Dream” singer’s 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, a dancer later dubbed the “Left Shark” became an internet sensation thanks to hilariously out-of-sync moves.