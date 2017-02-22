Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Shape of You’ with Stormzy at BRIT Awards

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Ed Sheeran showed up at this year’s BRIT Awards for a performance he knew “people [would] go a bit nuts for.” The British singer-songwriter took the stage at London’s O2 Arena and did not disappoint. He performed his recent singles, “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You,” and was joined by British grime star Stormzy who performed a new verse during the latter.

The surprise performance follows an in-depth video conversation between the two stars, which was posted by Noisey earlier this week. In the clip, they praise one another and their music.

Sheeran is currently prepping for his new album Divide‘s release on March 3 as well as the album’s accompanying world tour, which kicks off March 17 in Italy.

Stormzy will release his debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, on Friday and recently told The Guardian, “This album is good, this is incredible, this is heartfelt, this has been put together so well, so strategically, so neatly, so creatively – so respect me the same way you’re going to respect a Frank Ocean or an Adele.”