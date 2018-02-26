In case you didn’t know … Brett Young is officially off the market.

The “Mercy” singer popped the question to his longtime love, Taylor Mills, earlier this month — and she said yes.

“We are both more excited than we can express and looking forward to starting this chapter of our lives together,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively.

Brett Young and Taylor Mills Jill Mills

Young, 36, proposed in Oxford, Mississippi, at the Graduate hotel near Ole Miss, where he went to college.

“We met in Arizona while she was at school at ASU, and we will likely get married there, so I thought it would be romantic to propose where I went to school,” he explained. “We were able to get a suite with a large covered patio and the hospitality staff at the hotel set it up while we were at dinner, so it was waiting for us when we got back.”

The scene of the engagement Courtesy Brett Young

Young popped the question with a custom ring he designed with David M. Kodner of David Kodner Personal Jewelers, featuring his and 31-year-old Mills’ initials.

“We met a little over 10 years ago in Scottsdale while she was at ASU and dated for a little over six years. After school, she and I both moved to Los Angeles together. When I moved to Nashville, we took a break for a few years, and I wrote a lot of my first record about her,” Young told PEOPLE.

He added, “There was never any bad blood; it was just the wrong time for us. We recently got back in touch and realized that we were both finally in the same place and knew it was right.”

Mills' ring Courtesy Brett Young

Young celebrated Mills in a sweet Valentine’s Day message on Feb. 14, sharing both a throwback shot of the couple as well as a recent snap.

“Still my best friend more than 10 years later. Love you baby. Happy Valentine’s Day!” he posted on Instagram for the holiday.

Brett Young and Taylor Mills

In addition to his happy personal news, Young’s professional life is on the upswing as well. He recently celebrated his third consecutive No. 1 hit with “Like I Loved You,” following “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Sleep Without You” to the top of the charts. After selling out every stop on his debut headlining Caliville tour, the musician will hit the road with Thomas Rhett this spring.

“I’ve been blessed beyond what I ever thought,” Young previously told PEOPLE. “This is everything to me.”