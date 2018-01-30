Brett Eldredge Surprises St. Jude Kids with a Show — and a Spin Around the Dance Floor

If there’s one thing Brett Eldredge is good at, it’s cheering up the children from St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Rideshare service Lyft and the country music superstar have partnered to introduce Lyft’s newest addition to the Round Up & Donate family, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, where courageous kids and their families were given the surprise of a lifetime — a meet and greet with Eldredge!

Brett Eldredge and St. Jude Children's Hospital patients Will Knowles for Lyft

“I am so thankful to St. Jude for the opportunity to meet these incredible kids,” “The Long Way” singer, 31, tells PEOPLE. “The courage and zest for life that they have is something that will inspire me forever. Now everyone can help make an impact with Lyft’s Round Up & Donate. I hope that everyone can see how powerful and simple it is to help by donating.”

Brett Eldredge Will Knowles for Lyft

Eldredge treated his young fans to their dream experience, including exclusive backstage access to his sold-out holiday show in Nashville. And Lyft passengers now, too, have the chance to impact the lives of courageous kids fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases by simply choosing to round up each fare on the app.

Lyft’s Round Up & Donate has raised $4 million dollars for various causes in just eight months.

Brett Eldredge and kids Will Knowles for Lyft

“Let’s give these children the life that they deserve,” says Eldredge.