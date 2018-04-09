The Long Way Around: Go Behind the Scenes with Brett Eldredge on His Headlining Tour's Opening Night

Country crooner Brett Eldredge kicked off his headlining The Long Way Tour on Thursday in Garden City, Idaho — catch him on the road through May 5

Brett Eldredge
April 09, 2018 05:45 PM
<p>Trucks have arrived and so have we! Ready for opening night kick off in&nbsp;Garden City, Idaho.</p>
Trucks have arrived and so have we! Ready for opening night kick off in Garden City, Idaho.

Edgar Evan
<p>Putting the finishing touches on the set in soundcheck. Sometimes I&rsquo;ll change things at the last minute, even on stage!</p>
Putting the finishing touches on the set in soundcheck. Sometimes I’ll change things at the last minute, even on stage!

Edgar Evan
<p>Here I was working through a few songs in the dressing room, right before the show was about to start.</p>
Here I was working through a few songs in the dressing room, right before the show was about to start.

Edgar Evan
<p>Sometimes the energy of the show is overwhelming, so I like to take a minute and soak in the crowd.</p>
Sometimes the energy of the show is overwhelming, so I like to take a minute and soak in the crowd.

Edgar Evan
<p>I like to be as close to my fans as possible during the show, even if that means hopping down on the floor and getting sweaty with them!</p>
I like to be as close to my fans as possible during the show, even if that means hopping down on the floor and getting sweaty with them!

Edgar Evan
<p>Taking a moment to relax in the backstage area after an incredible first night of The Long Way Tour.</p>
Taking a moment to relax in the backstage area after an incredible first night of The Long Way Tour.

Edgar Evan
