Country crooner Brett Eldredge kicked off his headlining The Long Way Tour on Thursday in Garden City, Idaho — catch him on the road through May 5
Country crooner Brett Eldredge kicked off his headlining The Long Way Tour on Thursday in Garden City, Idaho — catch him on the road through May 5
Trucks have arrived and so have we! Ready for opening night kick off in Garden City, Idaho.
Putting the finishing touches on the set in soundcheck. Sometimes I’ll change things at the last minute, even on stage!
Here I was working through a few songs in the dressing room, right before the show was about to start.
Sometimes the energy of the show is overwhelming, so I like to take a minute and soak in the crowd.
I like to be as close to my fans as possible during the show, even if that means hopping down on the floor and getting sweaty with them!
Taking a moment to relax in the backstage area after an incredible first night of The Long Way Tour.