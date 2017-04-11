Panic! at the Disco Frontman Brendon Urie to Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Hallelujah!

Brendon Urie will make his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots. From May 26 to Aug. 6, the Panic! at the Disco frontman will star as shoe factory owner Charlie Price in the glam musical.

“I’m thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company,” Urie said Tuesday in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast.”

The announcement comes after Urie, 29, has enjoyed a particularly successful year. Since Panic!’s Frank Sinatra-inspired fifth LP Death of a Bachelor dropped in January 2016, the pop-punk act scored a best rock album nod at the 2017 Grammys and is currently on the road for a 36-date arena tour, wrapping Friday in Sunrise, Florida.

Kinky Boots — which was scored by pop icon Cyndi Lauper — first hit Broadway in 2013 and has won six Tony Awards. Billy Porter, Wayne Brady, Todrick Hall and more have starred as drag queen lead Lola in the popular production.