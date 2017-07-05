Sex, Drugs and Show Tunes: Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Talks His Unconventional Road to Kinky Boots Stardom

You just made your Broadway debut in Kinky Boots. Were you a theater nerd in high school?

All my friends were in theater; I was just the stoner that built the sets, backstage smoking a joint, like, “I made your castle wall!”

Do you remember your first musical?

I grew up watching my mom’s VHS tapes of musicals. I wanted to be Julie Andrews in Sound of Music. I remember dressing up like her in the ugliest dress I could make out of curtains and singing, “Doe, a deer!”

What was your experience with stilettos before joining this production?

I’ve worn heels since I was, like, 5. The ones I wear in the show are actually so comfy. I have to act like I’m bumbling around, but I’ve never felt more right in my life.

You’ve opened up about experimenting with your sexuality. Why did you want to speak publicly about sexual fluidity?

It doesn’t freak me out. Why does it matter who I’m f—ing? I’ve gotten so many amazing letters and tweets from fans saying, “I didn’t have the courage to tell my parents, but I had you to fall back on.” I want to create a support system.