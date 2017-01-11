Watch Brandon Jenner's Sweet New Music Video Dedicated to – and Starring – Wife Leah

Brandon and Leah Jenner‘s romance has inspired sweet melodies.

Brandon released the new music video for his track “In the Stars” – which he wrote for Leah after they welcomed daughter Eva, now 17 months – on Wednesday.

In the clip, which has a home movie quality, the couple goes to a carnival, where they embrace and smooch while on several amusement rides including a Ferris wheel and swings.

“These simple words don’t scratch the surface darling / you’ll never need to face the world alone,” Brandon sings. “I’m always here to overcome your fears with you / inside my arms you have a home.”

“In the Stars” is the latest single off of Brandon’s debut solo EP, Burning Ground.

He previously told PEOPLE of the track, “It really is an expression of my life and the emotions that I have felt over the last eighteen months.”

Leah and Brandon tied the knot in May 2012. Brandon is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, while Leah’s father is Eagles guitarist Don Felder.

The couple has previously released music, together, as indie pop group Brandon & Leah.