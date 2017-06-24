Brad Pitt Swings by Glastonbury for Music, Speeches, and Selfies

Amongst the estimated 175,000 campers and concert-goers at the Glastonbury Festival this year was one special celebrity guest: Oscar winner Brad Pitt.

The 53-year-old actor, who was recently fired from his job as weatherman on Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show, swung by the five-day performing arts festival in England — snapping pictures with some of the performing musicians.

He even watched on from the side of the stage, NME reported, as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn delivered a rousing speech on Saturday that tackled unity, racism, education, child poverty and social inequality.

Musician Chris Simmons shared a selfie of he and Pitt to his Instagram page — which was photobombed by another VIP: Bradley Cooper.

“When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper!” he wrote in the pic’s caption, showing the four-time Oscar nominee smiling in the background.

When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper! A post shared by Chris Simmons (@iamchrissimmons) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

British rock duo Royal Blood also snapped a shot with Pitt, joking that he had been a concert winner to a recent competition they held.

“Congratulations to our competition winner – William Bradley Pitt,” they joked in their caption.

Congratulations to our competition winner – William Bradley Pitt. A post shared by Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: 23 Oscar Nominees Reveal The Untold Stories Behind Their Films

Glastonbury, which kicked off Wednesday and closes Monday, is the largest greenfield festival in the world and one of the biggest music events in British culture — dating back to its inaugural outing 1970. It’s held annually on the last weekend in June, and features over 700 music, dance, comedy, theater and more performing on seven main stages and over 80 smaller stages/venues.

Among the acts still slated to appear this year are Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, The Foo Fighters, Solange, Tove Lo, Phoenix, Jamie Cullum, Barry Gibb, Chic, Haim, Goldfrapp, Shaggy and more.

Kris Kristofferson, The XX, Radiohead, The Pretenders, Charlie XCX, Halsey, Lorde, Clean Bandit, The Flaming Lips were among the performers on Friday.