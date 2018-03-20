Brad Paisley Announces 'The 2nd Responders' Benefit Concert to Honor Santa Barbara First Responders

Brad Paisley is bringing joy to the people of Southern California following mass devastation from natural disasters earlier this year.

To honor the first responders who put their lives on the line to bring people to safety during the recent Southern California wildfires and mudslides, the country music superstar will host “The 2nd Responders” benefit concert on May 12 at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara.

Along with special guest Ellen DeGeneres, Paisley will bring together friends, locals and first responders to celebrate the recovery of the Montecito and Santa Barbara area. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the community and service workers through local organizations.

In January, a surge of mud swept through areas of Santa Barbara county following heavy rains. Previously, the Thomas fire left hillsides without trees or vegetation, leaving 21 people dead and many homeless. Though clean-up and renovations are still in effect, the majority of the area has seen astounding revitalization, and most of the businesses are back up and running.

A local presale for the concert will take place on March 23 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and is restricted by billing zip codes in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Proof of residency is required. Online presale for locals will occur March 23 at 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., restricted to the same billing codes as above. Public on sale begins March 24 at 12:00 p.m.