5 Women Wanted After Allegedly Stealing $150,000 from Boxer Jermall Charlo at JAY-Z's 40/40 Club

Police are looking for five women who allegedly stole a bag belonging to pro boxer Jermall Charlo that contained over $150,000 in cash and valuables from JAY-Z‘s New York City nightclub.

The 27-year-old athlete was reportedly involved in a physical fight at the 40/40 Club club at about 3 a.m. Sunday, according to CBS News. When Charlo returned from the scuffle, his bag, which contained $40,000 in cash and $115,000 worth of jewelry, was gone.

Surveillance video from the club obtained by CBS shows a group of five women who had been partying with Charlo leaving the club, with the second woman in the shot carrying the stolen bag.

According to The New York Daily News, additional footage shows one of Charlo’s friends handing the bag to a woman in the club and then taking off his shirt.

“We, of course, have given all footage to the NYPD and have cooperated as we always do for the last 15 years,” 40/40 spokesman Didier Morais told The New York Daily News. “The bag in question was handed to one of the girls with the Charlo party by a friend of the party host and she walked out of the club with it.”

The main suspect is described as a white woman with straight blond hair, around 5 feet 10 and 165 pounds, according to CBS. She was last seen wearing a dress, a jacket and carrying a blue bag.

Charlo was in town to see a fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night, according to The New York Daily News.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577.