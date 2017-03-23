Sib Hashian, Drummer for the Band Boston, Collapses and Dies Mid-Performance on Cruise Ship

Sib Hashian, drummer for the chart-topping classic rock outfit Boston, died Wednesday evening after collapsing mid-performance aboard a cruise ship. He was 67 years old.

“I can confirm that my father Sib passed away last night,” Hashian’s son Adam tells PEOPLE. “It’s tough to lose him — he was a thoughtful guy with many friends and an amazing grandfather.”

The musician had been booked as part of the Legends of Rock themed cruise when he collapsed without warning partway through his set. Hashian was treated with CPR and a defibrillator onboard, to no avail. The cause of death remains unknown at this time, but Adam tells PEOPLE the family believes it may have been a heart attack.

The voyage began on March 18 in Florida, and was scheduled to make various Caribbean stops including the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. The cruise will continue, with additional musicians performing in tribute to Hashian.

The late drummer played on nearly every song (save for “Rock & Roll Band”) on Boston’s eponymous 1976 debut. The album, which included the smash hit “More Than a Feeling,” sold upwards of 25 million copies, making it among the biggest sellers in music history.

In addition to wife Suzanne, daughter Aja and son Adam, Hashian is survived by his daughter Lauren as well as granddaughter Jasmine, her child with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

TMZ was first to report the news.