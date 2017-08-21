Bonnie Tyler Previews Her ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Performance on CNN in Advance of Actual Eclipse

CNN took time out of its eclipse coverage on Monday to interview Bonnie Tyler and ask the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer about her favorite line from the ’80s hit.

Anchor John Berman asks the singer awkward questions like, “How do you think a total eclipse of the heart differs from a total eclipse of the sun?” and “Can you stare into a total eclipse of the heart without glasses?” A bewildered Tyler fields them with grace, saying that the song is “evergreen” and “everybody loves to see it.”

Then we get to the good part: Tyler singing her favorite part of the song, the chorus. Watch the singer belt the song (and fight to keep hair from blowing into her face) below.

Bonnie Tyler sings @JohnBerman her favorite line of "Total eclipse of the heart" hours ahead of the solar eclipse https://t.co/TjC2DW5zY4 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 21, 2017

In an event that is just a little on the nose, Tyler will sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a cruise ship with DNCE, the Joe Jonas-lead dance rock quartet, during the total solar eclipse Monday.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com