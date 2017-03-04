Bobby Brown Celebrates Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina on What Would Have Been Her 24th Birthday

Bobby Brown is paying tribute to his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on what would have been her 24th birthday.

The 47-year-old R&B singer started sharing throwback photos of his daughter with the late Whitney Houston to Twitter in the early hours of Saturday morning. He hashtagged them “#BOBBIKRISTINABROWN” — adding the all-caps message “TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL.”

Bobbi Kristina, 22, died surrounded by her family in July 2015 — nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home by her boyfriend Nick Gordon.

The pictures her father posted on Saturday range from solo shots of an adult Bobbi Krstina, to photos with her and her father through the years, to an adorable shot of the young girl playing dress-up in a blue wig and matching hat.

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/vAlOpDj0Vl — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

This isn’t the only tribute Brown has made towards his daughter recently.

On Jan. 26, he was photographed wearing a new piece of sentimental clothing in honor of Bobbi Kristina — a bomber jacketing featuring a black-and-white photo of her on the back. Above the headshot? An embroidered message in white cursive, reading, “My Angel in Heaven.”

Brown previously admitted the struggles he’s faced while coping with the loss of his daughter.

“Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time,” the singer said in a statement. “My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable.”

He added, “We thank everyone for the prayers for Krissy and our family as we mourn my baby girl.”