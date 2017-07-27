Bobby Brown Remembers Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina with Sweet Video on Second Anniversary of Her Death

Wednesday marked two years since Bobbi Kristina Brown died after being found unresponsive in her Georgia home. Now, Bobby Brown is remembering his late daughter in the best way he knows how: through music.

The 48-year-old singer shared a sweet Instagram video of the 22-year-old, showing Bobbi Kristina singing Adele‘s “Hello” as he spoke out against domestic violence in the post’s caption.

“Today we remember you #BobbiKristina💜#eN💜ough #LoveShouldntHurt,” he wrote alongside the black-and-white clip, adding that he has established a relationship with The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Brown died on July 26, 2015, nearly six months after she was found in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home on Jan. 31. She was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012.

The months following her death saw a chaotic funeral and an investigation that focused on Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend Nick Gordon.

Gordon was previously found civilly liable for the death of his Bobbi Kristina — Houston and Brown‘s only child together. He was ordered to pay $36 million to the estate of his former girlfriend in November 2016. Gordon has consistently denied having any involvement in her death.

Nick Gordon Found Liable for Bobbi Kristina’s Death, Ordered to Pay $36 Million to Her Estate

Brown has long suspected that Gordon had something to do with his daughter’s death. Last year, during an interview with pastor T.D. Jakes, Brown said “knowing that [Gordon] is legally responsible for my daughter’s death has given me a bit of calmness.”

Gordon’s legal troubles didn’t end after the decision. He was arrested in June for domestic battery and false imprisonment of his then-girlfriend Laura Leal, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s office.