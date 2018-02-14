BOBBY BONES

For the third year in a row, Bobby Bones called upon his famously talented friends to play his Million Dollar Show benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Jan. 22. Since its creation, the show has raised $8 million for the hospital.

The cause is personal to Bones. "I was in the hospital a lot as a kid and didn't have any money," the radio personality tells PEOPLE. "St. Jude takes care of kids and they pay for everything — that's what drew me to them immediately."