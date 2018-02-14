Exclusive
Inside the Million Dollar Show: Bobby Bones and His Country Star Pals Rock Out to Raise Funds
Urban, Morris, Bentley and more lent their voices to Bones’ third annual St. Jude benefit show
Posted on
More
1 of 10
BOBBY BONES
For the third year in a row, Bobby Bones called upon his famously talented friends to play his Million Dollar Show benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Jan. 22. Since its creation, the show has raised $8 million for the hospital.
The cause is personal to Bones. "I was in the hospital a lot as a kid and didn't have any money," the radio personality tells PEOPLE. "St. Jude takes care of kids and they pay for everything — that's what drew me to them immediately."
2 of 10
DAN + SHAY
Bones, who fronts the band Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, hit up his friends — like duo Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, photographed backstage — to play this year's event.
3 of 10
MAREN MORRIS
The Grammy-winner is pictured outside the Ryman before heading into the Mother Church to sing her hit "My Church" along with her first solo No. 1, "I Could Use a Love Song."
"When I just say, 'Hey, will you help me?' it doesn't matter what follows. Dierks, Maren ... they just say, 'Yes.'"
4 of 10
LANCO
This year's event wasn't lacking for star power — including LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster, whose ballad "Greatest Love Story" sent the crowd screaming.
5 of 10
HANSON
It wasn't just country stars who joined the festivities. Brothers Zac, Taylor and Isaac Hanson brought "Mmm Bop" to Nashville and the crowd was not disappointed.
6 of 10
NATALIE STOVALL
The Voice alum and frequent member of The Raging Idiots could make Charlie Daniels blush as she slayed "Devil Went Down to Georgia."
7 of 10
DIERKS BENTLEY
With a bluegrass-inspired beard, Bentley came down from the mountain to have a Ryman sing-a-long to his hits "I Hold On" and new single "Woman, Amen."
8 of 10
LUKE COMBS
Country music's resident golden boy paid homage to Chris Stapleton by singing "Tennessee Whiskey" along with his own hit, "Hurricane."
9 of 10
DARIUS RUCKER
After joining The Raging Idiots to sing "Purple Rain," Rucker belted out "Wagon Wheel" before segueing into a Hootie and Blowfish crossover performance with a happily received rendition of "Hold My Hand."
10 of 10
KEITH URBAN
The guitarist brought his skills to the stage to close the show with his hit "Wasting Time."
Bones is humble about his side-gig as a musician, choosing instead to highlight the talented artists in Nashville. "I'm not that good, but I get to surround myself with awesome people," he tells PEOPLE. "I get to have great artists come out and everybody wins."