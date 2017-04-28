Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Life Gets the Made-for-TV Biopic Treatment: See the First Cast Shot

It’s been nearly two years since the tragic death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of R&B singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. And this summer, TV One will turn the 22-year-old’s brief time in the spotlight into a made-for-TV biopic.

The network announced plans for the film, titled Bobbi Kristina, during their annual “upfront” presentation this week, telling reporters the project would offer an “intimate look at the highs and lows of parental, familial and romantic love complicated by fame through the eyes of a sensitive, vulnerable young woman.”

Playing Bobbi Kristina will be Disney channel star Joy Rovaris — known to kids and parents from her role on network’s popular show Stuck in the Middle.

Singer Demetria McKinney, who cameoed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta previously, will step into Houston’s shoes while The Wire‘s Hassan Johnson has been cast as Bobby.

Bobbi Kristina died surrounded by her family in July 2015 — nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home by her boyfriend Nick Gordon.

Gordon will appear in the film as well — played by Nadji Jeter, of the Grown Ups films. Gordon has controversial ties to Bobbi Kristina, having been found liable in her wrongful death case and ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate in September.

Though he’s never been criminally charged in her death, court documents obtained by PEOPLE show Judge T. Jackson Bedford of Fulton County reached the judgment not by considering the facts of the case, but because Gordon failed to respond or appear in court for his civil hearings.

A criminal investigation is “still ongoing,” a source in the Fulton Country District Attorney’s office previously told PEOPLE.

While there’s certainly sadness and unanswered questions surrounding Bobbi Kristina’s death, TV One is hoping their film — which also stars Vivica A. Fox as Pat Houston — honors Bobbi Kristina’s spirit

“Bobbi Kristina’s high-profile life—and untimely death—may have been shrouded in mystery, but this film will reveal her humor, quirks, deepest fears and longings,” the network said. “This film explores her fight to be seen, heard, loved and to survive.”

In March, Bobby paid tribute to his daughter on what would have been her 24th birthday with a series of throwback photos of the two. He’s said he’s struggled to cope with her loss.

“Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time,” the singer said in a statement. “My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable.”