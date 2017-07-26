Music

The Sweetest Houston-Brown Family Photos

Remembering Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s only daughter on the two-year anniversary of her death

By @misskph

FAMILY FIRST

Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, 6 months, pose for a group shot on Sept. 1, 1993.

OH, BABY!

Mother and daughter stay close in another shot from the 1993 set.

WINNING SMILE

Baby's first awards show? Bobbi Kristina scores a seat with Mom and Dad during a taping in Hollywood in 1994.

MAKE IT A TRIO

The 5-year-old is all dressed up with somewhere to go outside the Fourth Annual International Achievement in Arts Awards on Oct. 11, 1998, in Beverly Hills.

TALENT POOL

Little Bobbi Kristina, 6, joins her famous parents on stage for a July 16, 1999, concert in New York City.

MOM & ME

The growing girl, 9, always looked most at ease in Mom's arms, as she is here for a private party in 2002.

LIL' DIVA

That same year, she's Mom and Dad's date for a taping of VH1's Divas Live at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

MAGIC MIC

Perhaps following in Whitney's footsteps, 16-year-old Bobbi Kristina joins her mom on stage on a 2009 taping of Good Morning America in N.Y.C.'s Central Park.

SWEET TICKET

One perk of being Whitney's daughter? Invites to events like the 2009 American Music Awards in L.A.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

The next year, the 17-year-old walks the red carpet with Mom at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills.

AT THE RED-Y

Two days before her mom's tragic death, Bobbi Kristina, 18, stays by her side (as does sister-in-law Pat Houston) at the Kelly Price amp Friends Unplugged: For the Love of RampB pre-Grammys 2012 event in Hollywood.

