The Sweetest Houston-Brown Family Photos
Remembering Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s only daughter on the two-year anniversary of her death
1 of 11
FAMILY FIRST
Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, 6 months, pose for a group shot on Sept. 1, 1993.
2 of 11
OH, BABY!
Mother and daughter stay close in another shot from the 1993 set.
3 of 11
WINNING SMILE
Baby's first awards show? Bobbi Kristina scores a seat with Mom and Dad during a taping in Hollywood in 1994.
4 of 11
MAKE IT A TRIO
The 5-year-old is all dressed up with somewhere to go outside the Fourth Annual International Achievement in Arts Awards on Oct. 11, 1998, in Beverly Hills.
5 of 11
TALENT POOL
Little Bobbi Kristina, 6, joins her famous parents on stage for a July 16, 1999, concert in New York City.
6 of 11
MOM & ME
The growing girl, 9, always looked most at ease in Mom's arms, as she is here for a private party in 2002.
7 of 11
LIL' DIVA
That same year, she's Mom and Dad's date for a taping of VH1's Divas Live at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
8 of 11
MAGIC MIC
Perhaps following in Whitney's footsteps, 16-year-old Bobbi Kristina joins her mom on stage on a 2009 taping of Good Morning America in N.Y.C.'s Central Park.
9 of 11
SWEET TICKET
One perk of being Whitney's daughter? Invites to events like the 2009 American Music Awards in L.A.
10 of 11
ALL THAT GLITTERS
The next year, the 17-year-old walks the red carpet with Mom at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills.
11 of 11
AT THE RED-Y
Two days before her mom's tragic death, Bobbi Kristina, 18, stays by her side (as does sister-in-law Pat Houston) at the Kelly Price amp Friends Unplugged: For the Love of RampB pre-Grammys 2012 event in Hollywood.
