Remembering Bobbi Kristina Brown: Her Life in Photos
Two years after her tragic death, we look back at her life – in and out of the spotlight
GROWING UP BOBBI KRISTINA
Born to Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown on March 4, 1993, Bobbi Kristina Brown was no stranger to fame. And though her home life was often rocky – her parents messily divorced in 2007 – her mother worked hard to keep her daughter's life her top priority. "She supports me, she loves me, she gives me good mommy hugs," Bobbi, now 22, told Access Hollywood in 2011.
FAMILY TIME
Though her parents tried to keep her life as private as possible, save for brief appearances on the family reality show Being Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina still enjoyed the occasional perk, like a trip to Anaheim, California's Disneyland with Mom and Dad in 2004 for the premiere of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. "My daughter is my greatest inspiration," Whitney said in one of her final interviews. "My greatest, my greatest."
TRAVEL COMPANIONS
At 14, a smiling Bobbi Kristina joined her mom for a surprise appearance at London's Fashion Rocks 2007. She's "my reason to be" the singer had previously said of her daughter.
SWEET 16
The Houston girls – Bobbi Kristina was then 16 – made a spirited arrival in mom’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey, in 2009. "She's real together," the teen's half-brother Landon Brown told PEOPLE at the time. "She's calm, down-to-earth and sensitive."
A TIGHT BOND
"I want her to count on me to try to understand what she's going through," Whitney told InStyle of Bobbi Kristina, who was pictured in the National Enquirer allegedly snorting a white powder shortly before turning 18 (she denied any drug use). "No damnation, no condemnation, nothing that's going to make her feel like she can't come to me."
MOM & ME
One year before her mother's death, Bobbi Kristina joined her on an outing in Beverly Hills. Whitney's 2012 passing obviously hit the teen hard. The 18-year-old was hospitalized, suffering from a breakdown, after her mother's body was found in her Beverly Hills hotel room. Though she put on a brave face for the funeral and memorial services in the days that followed.
TOO MUCH TO HANDLE?
Whitney's death reset the spotlight on Bobbi Kristina, though her family attempted to shelter her. She eventually went on to join (and subsequently leave) a Tyler Perry series, appear at the Billboard Music Awards and talk to Oprah. "She's always with me," she told the talk show host of her mom. "I can always feel her with me." In August of 2012, she attended the premiere of her mom's final project, the movie Sparkle.
LIFE AT LAST
Life had seemed happily settled and quiet for Bobbi Kristina, who reportedly married longtime family friend Nick Gordon (their union has was later denied by a lawyer for Brown's father) and stayed under the watchful eye of her grandmother Cissy. However, rumors were bubbling again about drug use and her recent weight loss, and a family friend told PEOPLE she wasn't speaking to her dad. On Jan. 31, 2015, she was found unresponsive in the Georgia home she shared with Gordon, discovered unconscious in a bathtub – just as her mother had died. She passed away in hospice on July 26, 2015.
