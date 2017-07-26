Though her parents tried to keep her life as private as possible, save for brief appearances on the family reality show Being Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina still enjoyed the occasional perk, like a trip to Anaheim, California's Disneyland with Mom and Dad in 2004 for the premiere of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. "My daughter is my greatest inspiration," Whitney said in one of her final interviews. "My greatest, my greatest."