Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend Nick Gordon is center stage in the first trailer for the upcoming made-for-TV biopic about the late rising star, who died at only age 22 in 2015.

In the Bobbi Kristina clip, Brown – portrayed by Joy Rovaris – argues with her aunt Pat Houston – played by Vivica A. Fox – over Gordon after the latter asserts, “He’s a troubled young man.”

“He is the single best thing that’s happened to me since my mom,” retorts Brown.

Later, Brown breaks down at her mother Whitney Houston, played by Demetria McKinney, saying through tears, “Everything is always about Whitney.”

“I can never sing as well as you, I can never be the superstar that you are,” she cries.

The film also features Hassan Johnson as Brown’s father, Bobby Brown, and Nadji Jeter as Nick Gordon. Le’Azionna Braden plays Brown in her younger years.

Brown died on July 26, 2015, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home by Gordon on Jan. 31. She was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother Houston, who died in February 2012.

Gordon was previously found civilly liable for the death of Brown and was ordered to pay $36 million to the estate of his former girlfriend in November 2016. Gordon has consistently denied having any involvement in her death, and no criminal charges have ever been brought, though the investigation is ongoing.

Bobbi Kristina will air Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. EST on TV One.