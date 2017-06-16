Bob Seger Comes to Spotify: Here Are 5 Classics You Can Stream at Long Last

After years of waiting, fans are finally able to hear Bob Seger‘s music on digital streaming platforms.

Previously, the only songs you could stream by the gruff-voiced Detroit legend were a pair of little-known Christmas tunes from early in his career, but now 13 of Seger’s albums are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio. In addition, 10 previously unavailable albums have also been released for digital download.

Though several of his albums—six of his earliest (Noah, Mongrel, Brand New Morning, Smokin’ O.P.’s, Back In ’72 and Seven), and every studio work since 1991’s The Fire Inside—have yet to make their streaming debut, today’s releases represent his commercial apex in the ’70s and early ’80s.

To celebrate, PEOPLE dove headfirst into Seger’s catalog. Here are some of our favorites, available to stream at long last.

“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” (1968)

Though he’d had a slew of singles throughout the first half of the ’60s, this soul-stomper became the title track to his major label debut LP (billed to “the Bob Seger System”). Future Eagles titan Glenn Frey, an old friend of Seger’s, plays acoustic guitar and sings backup on the song.

“Turn the Page” (live in 1975)

Seger’s melancholic ode to the “long and lonesome highway” sounds even more poignant when played on the road. Originally included on 1973’s Back in ’72 album, it became a standout track on 1976’s live collection, ‘Live’ Bullet. Seger’s road manager, Tom Weschler claims to have inspired sax player Alto Reed’s mournful recurring riff while recording the song. “You’re in New York City, on the Bowery,” Weschler recalls telling the musician. “It’s 3 a.m. You’re under a streetlamp. There’s a light mist coming down. You’re all by yourself. Show me what that sounds like.”

“Night Moves” (1976)

A nostalgic look back at those summer nights back in ’62, when an adolescent Seger began dating an older woman whose boyfriend was serving overseas in the military. She returned to the soldier boy when he came home, ultimately marrying him. Young Seger was left heartbroken, but in exchange he got one of his most enduring songs, capable of evoking the first rush of teenage romance in even the most cynical of listeners.

“Still the Same” (1978)

Peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard charts, “Still the Same” is a character study of the shady figures Seger met during his early years in Hollywood. “All ‘Type A’ personalities: overachieving, driven.”

Old Time Rock & Roll (1978)

Go ahead, slide across the floor in your underwear like Tom Cruise in Risky Business. No one’s watching.