Get ready to head back to the rock show!

On Monday, blink-182 announced they will be hitting the stage for their “Kings of the Weekend” rock residency at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort beginning Memorial Day Weekend.

“We were stoked to be asked to be the first band in residency at the Pearl at the newly renovated Palms Hotel,” the group told PEOPLE exclusively. “Vegas is always a fun place to play.”

During the 16-show run — which begins May 26 and ends Nov. 17 — vocalist-bassist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Matt Skiba will bring their most popular hits (think “All the Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?“) to life, as well as dish on some inappropriate anecdotes and foolish shenanigans from the group’s 25-year history.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!'” Hoppus said in a statement. “Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage… The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

The residency marks one of the resort’s first major entertainment collaborations in the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater as part of the recently announced $620 million property-wide overhaul.

“blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers,” said Palms Casino Resort General Manager Jon Gray. “They’re a perfect fit for a true rock residency – our first at the Pearl.”

Tickets for blink-182’s “Kings of the Weekend” show go on sale March 23 online at Ticketmaster.com, at the Pearl Concert Theater box office and at any Station Casinos Rewards Center.