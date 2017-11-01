You better bee-lieve there was “no rain” on her wedding day!

Heather Deloach — best known for playing a tap-dancing kid in the music video for Blind Melon’s 1992 hit “No Rain” — married Matthew Greiner at the US Grant Hotel in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 7, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

These days Deloach, 34, represents a world-renowned fertility doctor in Orange County, California, while her husband, 35, works as a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual.

“We are overjoyed to finally become husband and wife,” Deloach told PEOPLE. “It’s an amazing feeling when you are marrying your best friend. We can’t wait to start our lives together and one day have our own little bumble bees to add to the hive.”

The happy couple were together for two and half years before tying the knot — and they owe it all to the internet.

“We actually met online!” Deloach continued, adding that “all it took was one glance and an amazing first date and we fell in love instantly.”

And the story of how these two lovebirds got engaged a few days before Christmas in 2016 could put Romeo and Juliet to shame. “Matt proposed on the balcony of our favorite hotel, The Montage, in Laguna Beach,” the blushing bride added. “He surprised me after with our families and closest friends in the bar below waiting for us.”

Deloach and Grenier’s wedding was also packed with plenty of bee-utiful bumble bee details.

“How could I not pay tribute to The Bee Girl on the happiest day of our lives?” Deloach said. “We had to make sure that she was a part of the big day. Our hashtag says it all! #GoodToBeeGreiner.”

For the wedding, little gold bees were placed in the happy couple’s floral arrangements by Erin Kluzak, while their flower girls wore the same heart-shaped antennae Deloach wore in the music video — and the lovebirds even put in a very special request to the deejay to play the song “No Rain.” Plus before the big day arrived, Deloach wore a shirt to her bachelorette party that read: Bride to Bee.

“I am honored to be the Bee Girl and am so blessed to have support and love from [Blind Melon] fans all over the world during one of the most special times in my life. I owe it all to Blind Melon and their amazing talents, without them and their vision, I wouldn’t bee who I am today … A VERY HAPPY BEE,” she added.