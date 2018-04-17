Blake Shelton Says He Does 'Think About' Marrying Gwen Stefani Just Not 'Any Time Soon'

Could there be wedding bells in the future for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani?

The country music singer, 41, admitted to CMT’s Cody Alan that he has marriage on his mind.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton said when asked about tying the knot. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

Stefani, 48, revealed she also had wedding bells on her mind during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty

The “Hollaback Girl” singer opened up about the depth of her feelings for Shelton to Ellen DeGeneres, who wasted no time in asking about Stefani’s boyfriend.

“He got sexier,” Stefani joked about Shelton’s reign as Sexiest Man Alive. “It just keeps getting better and cuter and more country.”

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Talks Relationship with Blake Shelton: ‘It Just Keeps Getting Better and Cuter and More Country’

DeGeneres asked if rumors that the two were planning on getting married soon were true, a question which the singer skirted around by asking DeGeneres for advice.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I love being married,” the host said. “I think you should get married.”

Stefani admitted to loving weddings and said her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — “love” Shelton.

DeGeneres dropped the topic but told her to keep it in mind.

“I do,” she replied. “I think about it all the time.”