People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani's 'Doing Good' After Rupturing Her Eardrum: 'She's Tough'

By @lekimble

Posted on

Gwen Stefani will be back in action tomorrow night after rupturing her eardrum last week, boyfriend Blake Shelton says.

“She’s getting better,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight during a press junket for The Voice on Monday.

He added, “Something like that is just slow. I mean pop – blow your eardrum out — I don’t even know how that happens. But I don’t know how it heals either. But, she says she can hear now. She’ll be all right.”

Stefani, 47, was forced to pull out of a Las Vegas performance after the injury. A source told PEOPLE at the time that although Stefani sought medical attention at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, she wasn’t admitted.

Shelton, 40, told ET that Stefani’s injury happened when she boarded an airplane with a head cold. Her ear ruptured “once she got up to a certain altitude,” he explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Relationship: ‘Their Chemistry Is Undeniable’

“She’s singing tomorrow,” Shelton added, referencing Tuesday’s live episode of The Voice. “She’s doing good. She’s tough.”