They fell in love on the set of The Voice two years ago, and on Tuesday night Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reunited on the show for a sweet performance of their hit holiday duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Before getting into position for the performance, the cute couple walked out onto the stage holding hands and waved to the cheering audience.

Shelton — looking slightly more casual than his girlfriend in dark jeans and a vest — kicked off the song before Stefani, wearing a festive sparkly short dress, entered from the side of the stage.

After the duo finished the song, they shared a hug as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive kissed the top of Stefani’s head and praised her vocal chops. Shelton also gave fellow coach Miley Cyrus a wave as the “Malibu” singer stood up and cheered excitedly in her chair.

Shelton, 41, exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about teaming up with the former No Doubt rocker, 47, on the track, saying Stefani called him while he was on the road one day to tell him about writing the song.

“She was so excited,” said Shelton. “I love seeing her that happy. She’s so happy when she’s writing and just hearing that in her voice and how into it she was, I just couldn’t stop thinking about [it] so I got my guitar out and thought, ‘I wonder if I could help her in some way?'”

After writing the melody for the chorus and coming up with some lyrics, Shelton sent her his portion of the song — and it ended up being the first verse.

“I just wanted to throw something in the mix to keep that project moving and she said ‘No, no, no. You’re gonna sing these words to me and I’m gonna sing these words to you.’ She had it all mapped out and I couldn’t have been more honored or more proud to be on one of her records.”