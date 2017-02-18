WATCH: Blake Shelton Joined on Stage By Gwen Stefani — See Them Sing Together!

#GwenStefani came out during #BlakeShelton's show at The Forum and we're swooning 😍💕🙌🏼 A post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:19pm PST

With no fanfare at all, Gwen Stefani surprised the crowd at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night by hopping up on stage at her boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s concert.

The couple sang their 2016 song, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”, from Shelton’s album, If I’m Honest.

Shelton talked to PEOPLE exclusively last year just before the song’s release. “We’re a little bit nervous about it, but nervous in a way that we can’t wait and nervous in a way that we hope people think it’s as good as we think it is,” he said. “It’s like people getting a look at something personal for the first time.”

Once their duet was finished, Stefani settled down into her seat in the crowd and enjoyed the rest of the show.

Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, famously met on the seventh season of NBC’s The Voice, and it’s been over a year since the pair went public with their romance while they were each recovering from divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

The No Doubt singer and Shelton will be reuniting on screen for season 12 of The Voice, where they’ll both serve as coaches alongside Adam Levine and Alicia Keys. It’ll be Stefani’s third season on the show. Shelton has been on NBC’s hit music competition series since it’s inception, winning five seasons.