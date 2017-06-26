Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Were ‘Very Lovey Dovey’ During Date Night at Romantic LA Hotspot

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spark the fire in each other’s eyes just by sitting across the table from one another.

The pair was spotted dining at romantic LA hotspot Cecconi’s in the wood-framed patio area on Sunday night, looking as in love as ever. Blake, dapper in a black button down shirt, sipped on a martini, while Stefani—dressed casually in a sleeveless red T-shirt with a red bra underneath, topped off with a headband—opted for white wine.

“They were very lovey dovey and he was rubbing her back,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “They were very polite to everyone and were very cordial when people approached their table and weren’t upset at all when a busboy accidentally spilled a glass of water on the table.”

“It was clear that people in the restaurant were noticing them but they didn’t let it bother them and they rarely took their eyes off each other,” the onlooker continues about the couple, who very-much enjoyed the restaurant’s breadsticks.

Shelton and Stefani first set eyes on each other on the set of NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice—where they were both judges on the show—and have been dating since November 2015.

From red carpets appearances and on-stage performances to their undying support for one another from a distance and their sweet selfies, Shelton and Stefani are a match made in heaven.