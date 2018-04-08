Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani an ‘Adopted Okie’: 'I Love You Pretty Girl'

Blake Shelton says his girlfriend Gwen Stefani has officially gotten the Oklahoma seal of approval!

The 41-year-old country music singer — and proud Oklahoma resident — decided it was time to award Stefani, 48, with the title of “adopted Okie” because of her talent for finding arrowheads, he shared on Twitter Saturday.

“Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!!” he wrote alongside a collection of over a dozen arrowheads arranged on what appears to be a decorative crest.

Continuing his note, Shelton added a loving message to Stefani, who traveled to Oklahoma with her kids in late March in order to spend spring break with the crooner on his ranch.

“Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth,” he continued.

Hey @gwenstefani it's official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth pic.twitter.com/vgfVOZp1nD — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 8, 2018

Asked by a fan if she found the arrowheads herself on Shelton’s ranch, he replied by enthusiastically answering, “Yep!!”

Yep!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 8, 2018

After spending some time apart last month while Shelton traveled with the Country Music Freaks tour, the “Hollaback Girl” and her kids headed to his Oklahoma ranch for some spring break fun.

Stefani is mom to sons Kingston, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The proud mom also brought along her goddaughter Stella for the nature-filled trip.

Of course, this is far from the first time Stefani has taken the trip to Oklahoma with her kids since she started dating the fellow Voice coach in 2015. Last year, Stefani’s family spent time out in the country with Shelton over the holidays.

In November, Shelton opened up to PEOPLE about how much he’s grown to love Stefani’s sons.

“There’s days where you go, ‘Oh my God, when does school start?’ ” the reigning Sexiest Man Alive said, adding that, “An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home.’ ”

“They’re so damn funny,” he added. “It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”